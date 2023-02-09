1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was killed in a shooting in Hendersonville Wednesday afternoon and three suspects have been taken into custody, with a fourth suspect still on the loose.

The Hendersonville Police Department was called to the 100 block of Cole Court for reported gunshots. When officers arrived, a male was found shot in the front yard of a home on Cole Court.

The victim, identified by police as 21-year-old Mark McCord, Jr., was taken to Hendersonville Medical Center for treatment. McCord died at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the shooting.

Hendersonville police say three suspects ran from the scene and got into a vehicle with a getaway driver parked several blocks from where the shooting happened.

Police officers and members of the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force pursued the vehicle into Metro Nashville territory. The getaway vehicle stopped and two of the suspects ran from the vehicle.

Three suspects were eventually arrested and the fourth suspect remains wanted by law enforcement.

Quentin Taylor, 21, and Dominic Smith, 21, are each charged with 1st degree murder and evading arrest.

Indyja Mitchell, 26, is charged with evading by motor vehicle, no driver's license, speeding, traffic control device and stop sign.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information about this shooting please call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.