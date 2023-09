NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and three others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Metro Police responded to the scene of the crash in the 3900 block of Apache Trail around 5:30 a.m.

Officials say that two vehicles were involved in the crash, but no details on how the incident occurred nor the identities of the deceased and the injured are available at this time.

