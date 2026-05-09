1 dead, 4 hurt while taking prom pictures in West Tenn. shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pre-prom celebration in West Tennessee turned tragic Friday night after a shooting at a park in Brownsville left one person dead and four others injured.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Webb Park while a group of students and young people were taking prom pictures ahead of the evening’s festivities.

Police said four people were shot. One person died from their injuries, while another was left critically injured, according to the Haywood County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have not released the ages or identities of the victims involved in the shooting.

The violence also led to the cancellation of prom events.

Investigators said a gunman opened fire during the gathering, though no additional details about the suspect have been released. It is not clear whether anyone has been taken into custody.

In a statement released Saturday, Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. called the shooting a “senseless tragic event.”

“The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office expresses our deepest sincerest sympathy and prayers to the family and friends of this beautiful young lady who lost her life,” Garrett said. “To all the Haywood High students and staff we extend our sympathy to you.”

Garrett also pledged to use all available resources to investigate the shooting and “bring justice for her family.”

In a letter to families Saturday, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Amie Marsh said school leaders are working with local law enforcement and community leaders to review safety protocols and create a support plan for students and staff returning to school.

The investigation remains ongoing.