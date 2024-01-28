1 dead, 4 injured in car crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after one person was killed and four were injured in a car crash Sunday morning.

Officials responded to the scene just before 4:00 a.m. in the 1800 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Metro Police say that two vehicles were involved in the crash but no information about the cause of the crash, or the identities of the individuals has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to make updates to this story as more details are released.