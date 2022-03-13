1 fatally wounded following Waffle House shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old is dead following a Waffle House shooting Saturday afternoon.

The shooting took place at the Waffle House in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Brandon Leminh Phan was shot during an attempted marijuana robbery. Metro Nashville Police Department report that Phan was taking part in the attempted robbery before he was shot.

Officers state that Phan and 18-year-old James Sanders came to the parking lot of the Waffle House together. Sanders and Phan got into a white SUV with two other men. Phan got out of the SUV and attempted to get back in, when he was shot.

Phan and Sanders ran off, carrying pistols. Phan collapsed as they attempted to run away. He died as he was being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Sanders threw the pistols into a dumpster before officers arrived on the scene. Sanders told police that he and Phan were going to rob the other men for a pound of marijuana.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Sanders is charged with attempted aggravated robbery, evidence tampering, using a gun during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful gun possession. His bond is set at $80,000.

The suspect in Phan's death has not yet been identified.