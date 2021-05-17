1 firefighter and 1 civilian injured in south Nashville tire shop fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One Nashville firefighter and one civilian were injured as firefighters work to extinguish flames from a burning tire shop in south Nashville.

Crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke and flames exiting the tire shop on 2215 Nolensville Pike.

According to Fire District Chief Tony Baker, one firefighter was burned along with one civilian. Both were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Crews say the building is a total loss and a fire marshal on the scene is currently investigating the incident.

Firefighters are still on the scene and NewsChannel 5 will keep you updated as we learn more information.

