1 in 5 workers regret quitting during pandemic, study shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last year 47 million workers quit their jobs at record high levels. It's now been dubbed the "Great Resignation," but a new survey shows there's regret within that bunch.

About one in five of those people who resigned during the pandemic said they regret their decision, according to a recent Harris Poll survey.

They turned to other jobs looking for better incentives, but some made the decision before looking at all the details. Many of them say they wanted more pay and responsibility but then realized their new gig wasn't the dream job they wanted.

Career expert Catherine Fisher said important aspects of the job were overlooked by many causing that regret like work conditions and culture, job responsibilities and other questions that typically come up in the hiring process. At the same time, companies were trying to fill vacant roles that had been sitting for a long time, so they shortcut the system.

Fisher said workers still have the upper hand as the U.S. continues to face a labor shortage, but many now expect a certain level of fairness and equality from their employers. They want to feel valued and appreciated and don’t want to sacrifice their personal lives for their jobs.

"We saw on LinkedIn one woman who says she was lured to that really big salary but didn't take into account what is the job, what's my manager going to be like, you know, how much accountability will I have?" said Fisher. "And so because of this hiring process has changed, they all the sudden didn't ask those right questions that you typically do in the hiring process."

If you're in this position, she encourages you to be honest with your current and prospective employers about how you're feeling.