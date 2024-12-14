Watch Now
News

Actions

1 in critical condition; pulled from burning home and revived

One person was transported in critical condition after firefighters removed them from a burning home on Stevens Lane Friday night and medics revived them at the scene.
NFD house fire on Stevens Lane for web.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was transported in critical condition after firefighters removed them from a burning home on Stevens Lane Friday night and medics revived them at the scene.

The Nashville Fire Department says the fire happened in the 3000 block of Stevens Lane, which was reported to 911 around 7:46 p.m.

Roughly an hour later, the Nashville Fire Department posted that the fire was under control and crews were working to put out any remaining hot spots.

https://twitter.com/NashvilleFD/status/1867762404551274545

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Christmas for all! How one nonprofit is giving gifts to TN foster kids

Fostering Hope provides Christmas for kids in foster care. I'm delighted to see Fostering Hope expand this year to expand their reach to now include kids in Foster care in metro AND foster kids in East TN hard hit by Helene.

-Bree Smith

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Nashville Preds to simulcast on NewsChannel 5