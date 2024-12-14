1 in critical condition; pulled from burning home and revived

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was transported in critical condition after firefighters removed them from a burning home on Stevens Lane Friday night and medics revived them at the scene.

The Nashville Fire Department says the fire happened in the 3000 block of Stevens Lane, which was reported to 911 around 7:46 p.m.

Roughly an hour later, the Nashville Fire Department posted that the fire was under control and crews were working to put out any remaining hot spots.

