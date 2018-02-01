1 In Custody After Home Invasion; Shots Fired

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Following a home invasion in Montgomery County, officials with the sheriff’s office confirmed they captured the man believed to be involved.

The crime happened just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday at a home int he 5000 block of Louise Road.

Reports stated shots were fired. One person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said they later captured 48-year-old Bernard Ray Carver. He had initially been wanted for questioning, but was described as possibly armed and dangerous.

Just before 10 a.m. officials confirmed he had been taken into custody.

Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said his arrest came with the help of the Clarksville Police Department. The investigation remained ongoing.