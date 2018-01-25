1 Injured, 1 Arrested In Murfreesboro Shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A man has been arrested in a shooting on Greenland Drive in Murfreesboro.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block.

Reports stated the victim, identified as 22-year-old Cory Brewer, was shot multiple times and ran across the street seeking help.

Emergency crews treated him at the scene before he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he was last listed in critical, but stable condition.

Thursday, authorities confirmed they had arrested 21-year-old Emmett “Trey” Lyons III. He was taken into custody at an apartment at 902 Greenland Drive and charged with attempted first degree murder.

Lyons was being held at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on a $250,000 bond.