NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was injured and three were arrested in a late night shooting on 4th Avenue.

The shooting happened just south of Interstate 40 around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Reports stated one victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Three people were taken into custody, but officials had not yet released their identities.

According to reports, at least two weapons were found at the scene. Two vehicles were also wrecked and possibly had bullet holes.

An employee of a nearby business stated he heard about ten gunshots.

Authorities had the road in that area blocked off while they investigated at the scene. The investigation remained ongoing.