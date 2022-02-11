Watch
1 injured after 25th Avenue North Shooting

Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700th block of 25th Avenue North.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Feb 11, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was injured in a shooting this morning.

Metro Nashville police responded to a call in the 700th block of 25th Avenue North. When officers arrived they found the male victim, who was later transported to Vanderbilt Hospital with serious injuries.

A stolen pistol was found near the victim.

Officers say that witnesses said shots were fired from a black vehicle that fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.

