1 injured after 25th Avenue North Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was injured in a shooting this morning.

Metro Nashville police responded to a call in the 700th block of 25th Avenue North. When officers arrived they found the male victim, who was later transported to Vanderbilt Hospital with serious injuries.

WTVF

A stolen pistol was found near the victim.

Officers say that witnesses said shots were fired from a black vehicle that fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.