1 Injured During Shooting Over Drug Deal

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 48°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was injured in a shooting that allegedly took place during a drug deal.
Officers responded to the scene just after midnight, early Saturday morning, on Cannon Street at Claiborne Street.
Reports stated a man was on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
An acquaintance with the victim told police they had been in that area to buy marijuana. The suspect took the victim’s money and fled from the scene.
That’s when the victim and his acquaintance drove around and found the suspect.
They got into an argument, and the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
Reports stated the male suspect was wearing a red shirt with a white long sleeve on the left side and white shorts. He stood around 5’10’’ tall with a heavyset build.
The investigation remained ongoing.