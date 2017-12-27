Woman Injured In East Nashville House Fire

Mostly Cloudy
Photo: Nashville Fire Department
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was injured Wednesday morning when fire broke out at an East Nashville home.
The incident was reported around 9 a.m. in the 2600 block of Brittany Court.
One person was transported to @VUMChealth from this fire. pic.twitter.com/awlSabvSG0— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 27, 2017
Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said one person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where her condition was not known.
The house did have a smoke detector but the fire was apparently so intense that it burned the detector.
About 25 percent of the home had fire damage, while half of it had smoke damage.
The cause of the fire was not available.