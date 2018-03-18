1 Injured In Murfreesboro House Fire

Partly Cloudy
Courtesy: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - One person was injured in a house fire in Murfreesboro.
The fire happened at a home in the 500 block of North Maple Street just after 6 a.m. Saturday.
Crews arrived at the scene to find a victim with significant burns. Heavy smoke was showing from the left side of the home.
The victim was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in unknown condition.
Firefighters were able to locate the fire in one room of the home. No one else was involved, and no other injuries were reported.
The fire was quickly put out. Officials confirmed it was contained to the room of origin.
The Fire Marshal’s Office has been investigating the fire.