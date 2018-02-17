1 Injured In Shooting Near Nashville Community Center
5:12 PM, Feb 16, 2018
14 mins ago
Share Article
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was injured in a shooting during an online sale exchange near the Looby Community Center in Nashville.
It happened behind the Looby Library near Jennings Street and 11th Avenue North Friday afternoon.
According to officials, one person was transported to a nearby hospital.
The library is closed on Fridays; therefore, the investigation did not impact anyone in the building.
A witness told NewsChannel 5 the victim asked him to call 911 after being shot during a meetup to exchange something after an online sale. The witness said the victim then tried to chase the suspect but returned to wait for first responders.
This man called 911 when a shooting victim asks him for help. Police cont. to investigate shooting near Jennings St. and 11th Ave. N @NC5pic.twitter.com/sXz5AecweN