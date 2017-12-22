Two Persons Of Interest Sought In Gas Station Shooting
8:53 PM, Dec 21, 2017
10:17 AM, Dec 22, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One of two victims has died after a shooting outside a Davidson County gas station.
The victim was identified as 56-year-old Louis Lisi.
The incident happened Thursday around 8:30 p.m. at the Zmart on Clarksville Pike near 26th Avenue North in Nashville.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said Lisi was operating a game of chance out of a trailer when he was shot. A security guard who was in the backseat of his own vehicle was also shot.
The guard was identified as 64-year-old William Fox.
Surveillance video showed at least one man approach Lisi in the parking lot before firing.
Gunman opened fire on a security guard seated in his black car at Z-Mart, 26th Av & Clarksville Pk @ 8:20 p.m. Security guard & 1 other man critically wounded. Gunman fled across Clarksville Pk. He is a tall black man. Recognize his clothing? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/zTcAbMrXsl
It was unknown why the gunman started firing. Police initially said the security guard tried to intervene, but have since said the man was inside the car.
Both victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. As last as 4 a.m. police were saying both men were still alive. Fox was treated and released.
A female inside the Lisi's truck was not injured.
BREAKING: These 2 men are persons of interest in Thursday night's murder of Louis Lisi, 56, outside Z-Mart @ 26th Av & Clarksville Pike. Know them? Please call 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous and receive a reward. pic.twitter.com/XvLnqGfXks
The suspects remained at large. Metro Police released an image from the security video outside the store, as well as the images of two men identified as persons of interest who were inside the gas station around the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or suspects has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).