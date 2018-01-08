1 Injured In Shooting On North 2nd Street

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was injured in a shooting on North 2nd Street.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block around 5:25 p.m. Sunday.
Reports stated a woman called police saying her husband had been shot at least once in the chest.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in unknown condition.
Reports stated the suspect was dressed in all black and had a silver pistol. It was unknown in which direction he fled following the shooting.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.