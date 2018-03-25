1 Injured In Shooting On Premier Drive

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was injured in a shooting at the Rolling Hills Apartments.
The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at the complex in the 6500 block of Premier Drive.
Police said one victim was shot twice by someone in a black Infiniti SUV. No suspect description was available.
According to the victim, he had no idea why he would have been targeted. He was taken to another home on Premier Drive, police were contacted, and he was then taken to the hospital.
Reports stated his injuries were not life-threatening. The investigation remained ongoing.