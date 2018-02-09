1 Student Shot Outside Pearl Cohn High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 16-year-old student was injured in a shooting outside Pearl Cohn High School.
The incident happened at 26th Avenue North and Albion Street near the school Friday afternoon shortly after school was let out.
Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said the victim was shot in the back. Their condition was unknown. The victim is a former Pearl Cohn student and a current at a nearby alternative school, W.A. Bass Learning Center.
Students told NewsChannel 5 they heard multiple shots fired in the incident. Officials said two school resource officers heard the shots and ran outside to give aid to the teen victim.
A suspect has not been taken into custody, but officials said the person ran away in the direction of 25th Avenue and Albion Street.The school was placed on lockout which was lifted just before 4 p.m. Students who were left on campus were escorted home by staff unless a parent picked them up.