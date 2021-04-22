1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.

The shooting was reported Wednesday night at 893 Murfreesboro Pike - the address for the Rodeway Inn.

A man died from his injuries and another man was injured, according to a Metro Nashville Police report. However, further details of the incident were not released.

This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.