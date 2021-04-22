Watch
News

Actions

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
police-lights
Posted at 8:46 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 21:46:56-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.

The shooting was reported Wednesday night at 893 Murfreesboro Pike - the address for the Rodeway Inn.

A man died from his injuries and another man was injured, according to a Metro Nashville Police report. However, further details of the incident were not released.

This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast