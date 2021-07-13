1 killed, 2 injured in East Tennessee mine collapse

MASCOT, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mine collapse killed one person and injured two others in Mascot, Tennessee.

WVLT Local 8 News reported the death and injuries at the Nyrstar Mine in Knox County Tuesday.

Rural Metro Fire along with Knox County Rescue and American Medical Response responded to the call. The workers who were injured were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and all other employees have been accounted for.

The collapse is currently under investigation.