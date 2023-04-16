1 killed, 3 injured in car crash in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and three were injured, in a car crash in Sumner County Saturday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that the incident occurred on Highway 25 at Rock Springs Road.

Early investigations show that Aubry O'saile, 18, stopped inside a 2006 Dodge Ram on Highway 25, waiting to turn left onto Rock Springs Road.

Cassie Neely, 67, was driving a Chrysler 300 had pulled up behind the truck. As both cars waited, Jeffrey Brown, 42, drove up behind the Chrysler in a 2022 Dodge Ram.

Officials say that Brown failed to stop as he approached the other vehicles from behind.

Brown struck Neely's vehicle, forcing the car forward and rear-ending O'saile's truck.

One of the passengers in Neely's truck, Mark Neely, 66, died as a result of injuries after the crash.

Cassie was injured alongside two juvenile passengers, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

No charges have been filed as this is an ongoing investigation.