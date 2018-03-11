1 Killed, 3 Injured In Knight Drive Head-On Crash

Rain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was killed and three were injured in a head-on crash in Nashville, and the driver involved said she was fleeing from someone who was shooting at her and her passenger.
The wreck happened on Knight Drive just after midnight, early Sunday morning.
Reports stated 18-year-old Tronyesha Armstrong was driving north and traveled into the southbound lane on a curve, hitting another vehicle head-on.
The driver of the second vehicle, identified as 52-year-old Robin Jenkins, passed away at the scene.
Jenkins' daughter, 16-year-old Arriya Jenkins, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Armstrong and her passenger, identified as 18-year-old Devan Tucker, also had non-life threatening injuries.
Police said both Armstrong and Tucker stated they were fleeing from another vehicle from which people had been shooting at them.
The case remained under investigation.