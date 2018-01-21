1 Killed, 4 Injured In Overnight Crash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - One man was killed after losing control of his car in Antioch early Sunday morning.

Murfreesboro Pike was shut down as Metro Police investigated the crash at Rural Hill Road.

The driver was ejected from the car after losing control and crashing into a building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were in the car at the time. Three were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious to critical injuries. One was taken to Skyline Medical Center but it was not clear how serious their injuries were.

It was not clear why the driver lost control.

The road was expected to be closed for several hours.