1 killed 8 injured in head-on crash on Briley Parkway in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed and eight others were injured in a head-on crash near the Nashville International Airport Wednesday night.

Of the eight that were injured, three are adults and five are children, according to Nashville Fire Department officials. They say multiple patients are in critical condition. All of them were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center or Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. at Briley Parkway South and Airways Boulevard. Officials say at least two vehicles crashed head-on.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.