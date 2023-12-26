1 killed, another injured in Pepperwood Drive shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting at an Antioch home Monday evening.

The incident was reported to Metro police at 7:44 p.m., who were dispatched to the 4000 block of Pepperwood Drive.

Investigators have identified this shooting as a homicide and are currently looking for the suspect.

