1 Killed, Firefighter Injured In Lawrenceburg Fire
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - One person was killed in a fire and a fire fighter was injured in Lawrenceburg.
Reports stated the fire happened at an apartment above a detached garage in the 300 block of Shotwell Road.
The homeowner came home to find smoke coming from the building. The resident, who had reportedly lived there for 15 years, was outside trying to put the fire out.
While they were attempting to extinguish the flames, authorities said the resident collapsed, possibly from smoke inhalation.
The 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died. His identity has not been released.
Fire crews said the structure partially collapsed while firefighters were working at the scene.
One firefighter was standing on an outside staircase when it collapsed. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
Multiple fire departments responded, including West End Fire, Gandy Fire, Henryville Fire, and Crawfish Valley Fire. The injured firefighter was part of the Crawfish Valley Fire crew.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Investigations have started an investigation into the fatal fire.
The cause of the fire remained unknown.