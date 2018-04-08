1 Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash Near Airport

Fair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was killed in a crash on Donelson Pike near Nashville International Airport.
Reports from police stated three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened before 9 p.m. Saturday.
It’s believed one vehicle crossed the double yellow line hitting another vehicle head-on.
Authorities said one driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where the victim was declared dead.
Two other drivers had non-life threatening injuries.
The roadway was closed between the entrance to the airport and Interstate 40 while crews worked at the scene.