1 Person Killed In Shooting Near Antioch Burger King

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person has been killed in a shooting near a fast food restaurant in Davidson County.

The shooting call came from a Burger King on the 2300 block of Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch around 6:18 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said the victim was killed. The victim's identity was not released.

Details about exactly what happened were not available. The restaurant's parking lot was taped off as investigators gathered evidence.

Police did not say if they had any information about the suspect.