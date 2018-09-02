1 Killed In Crash On Highway 108 In McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Warren County.

The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 108.

Officials said a 2004 Toyota Matrix, driven by 46-year-old Maria Lopez of Antioch, was headed north when Lopez crossed over the center line and went off the left side of the road, striking an earth embankment.

Authorities said the vehicle continued down and hit a bridge embankment before catching on fire. Lopez was killed in the crash.

The cause of the wreck was not yet known.