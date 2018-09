FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. - A 28-year-old man was killed in a jet skiing crash on Tims Ford Lake.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said 28-year-old Zachary Davis was operating a personal watercraft around 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, Davis' brother-in-law was on a separate jet ski, and Davis, who was unfamiliar with the craft, fell behind.

Davis was found dead in the water near his jet ski that had damage consistent with an impact with the bank.

Officials confirmed Davis was wearing a life jacket. The crash remained under investigation.

TWRA officials confirmed 22 people have been killed on Tennessee waters this year.