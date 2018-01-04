1 Killed In Marshall County Crash

CORNERSVILLE, Tenn. - The Northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Marshall County were closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that killed one person.

It happened Thursday afternoon at mile marker 27 near Highway 129.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials, three people were involved in the crash. One person was killed and one medical helicopter was called to the scene.

Details of how the crash occurred were not available. The victim has not been identified.