1 Killed In Marshall County Crash On State Route 64

Light Snow
HI: -°
LO: 19°
LEWISBURG, Tenn. - At least one person has been killed in a crash in Marshall County.
The wreck happened on State Route 64 at Hunter Road after 6 p.m. Friday.
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said according to a preliminary investigation, one vehicle was heading west when they crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a second vehicle head-on.
Further details were not available. Authorities confirmed at least one person was killed and multiple victims were injured.
It was unknown why the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic.
The roadway was closed while crews worked at the scene. The investigation remained ongoing.