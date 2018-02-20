1 Killed In Murfreesboro Motorcycle Crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Rutherford Boulevard and MTSU Boulevard.
The single-vehicle crash happened Sunday, February 18 at 11 p.m.
Christopher R. Stockton was driving north on Rutherford Boulevard when he hit a concrete curb then crashed into a tree.
Stockton was treated on the scene by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Personnel and the Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services before being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via Lifeflight where he later died.