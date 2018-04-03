1 Killed In Overnight Crash On I-24

Mostly Cloudy
ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police said one person was killed in an overnight crash on I-24 in Antioch.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near the Bell Road exit at about 10:45p.m. Monday.
Investigators said a man driving a sedan may have been speeding when he crashed into a semi-truck.
The driver of the sedan was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. The semi-truck driver was alright.
All westbound lanes of I-24 were closed overnight for the investigation. The road was expected to reopen at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.