1 Killed In Rutherford County Crash Involving Motorcycle, Truck
4:32 PM, Apr 11, 2018
2 mins ago
Share Article
CHRISTIANA, Tenn. - A crash on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County killed at least one person.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes near Epps Mill Road. It involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
Details on the crash had not yet been released, but authorities confirmed one person died.
The roadway was closed to westbound drivers. Traffic was being diverted to alternate routes along Buchanan Road and onto Manchester Highway. Eastbound traffic was experiencing rubbernecking delays. See traffic map here.
Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said the investigation remained ongoing. Reports stated the roadway would be closed until at least 7:30 p.m.