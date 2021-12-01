1 killed in shooting after high school basketball games in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — Two people were shot, one fatally, following a pair of basketball games Tuesday night at a Tennessee high school.
Humboldt Police Chief Reynard Buchanan Sr. told the Jackson Sun, "We know of one who was deceased, and another was flown to The Med in Memphis and was in surgery last I heard." He added that others were injured but that none of those injuries were life-threatening.
Humboldt Police received a call at 8:30 p.m. about shots fired at Humboldt High School. Humboldt City Schools Superintendent Janice Epperson said in a statement late Tuesday that the altercation happened between two adults and no Humboldt students were involved or injured.
Read the full statement below:
"This evening at the Humboldt High School basketball game versus North Side High School, there was an altercation between two adults that resulted in the exchange of gunfire. No students were involved in the incident and no students were injured. The Humboldt High School resource officer and Humboldt Police immediately secured the area and is working to apprehend the suspect. An investigation by local authorities and additional information regarding the incident is forthcoming. Humboldt City Schools has canceled all classes and all before/after school activities tomorrow, Wednesday, December 1. Additional information will be released through the Humboldt Police Department."