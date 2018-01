FRANKLIN, Ky. - Interstate 65 South in Simpson County, Kentucky was closed due to a crash that killed at least one person.

Kentucky State Police troopers responded to the scene at the two mile marker ner the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.

The crash involved two commercial vehicles.

A detour was set up at the six mile marker diverting traffic, and a re-entry was made at the 2 mile marker.

Traffic was backed up for nearly ten miles.