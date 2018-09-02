1 Killed, Juvenile Injured In Murfreesboro Shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A 19-year-old was killed and a juvenile was injured in a shooting in Murfreesboro.

The crime happened in the 700 block of North Maney Avenue after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found the two victims at the scene, and 19-year-old Michael Roper was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The juvenile was taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was undergoing treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311.