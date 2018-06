NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. - One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into a home in Nolensville.

The incident happened Tuesday night on the 1000 block of Dortch Lane just before 8:30 p.m.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol official, one person died in the crash and another was transported to an area hospital.

Details of the incident were not released. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.