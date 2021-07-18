1 man critically injured in Nashville gas station shooting, suspect still at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was shot and critically injured at a Nashville gas station Saturday evening, and Metro Police are still looking for a suspect.

Around 7 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at an Exxon gas station at 2200 Brick Church Pike.

Metro PD tells us that one man was shot and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition.

At this point the suspect is still at large.

This is not the first shooting to take place at this gas station in 2021, in fact a Metro officer-involved shooting took place at this very same location back in January.

