1 man killed and another injured in Nashville gas station shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Nashville early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place at a Marathon gas station on West Trinity Lane where 21-year-old Bobby McGuire died from gunshot wounds after a gunfire exchange in the parking lot with an unknown suspect.

McGuire was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center by personal vehicle where he died shortly after.

A 34-year-old innocent bystander was struck as well while fueling his car at the time of the shooting. He drove himself to Vanderbilt where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the murder of Bobby McGuire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.