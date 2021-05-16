Watch
1 man killed and another injured in Nashville gas station shooting

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 2:02 PM, May 16, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Nashville early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place at a Marathon gas station on West Trinity Lane where 21-year-old Bobby McGuire died from gunshot wounds after a gunfire exchange in the parking lot with an unknown suspect.

McGuire was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center by personal vehicle where he died shortly after.

A 34-year-old innocent bystander was struck as well while fueling his car at the time of the shooting. He drove himself to Vanderbilt where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the murder of Bobby McGuire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

