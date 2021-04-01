1 million Tennesseans now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Volunteer State has passed a milestone of 1 million residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health officials said additionally, 22% of Tennesseans have received at least one dose.

"The hard work and dedication of our local health departments and statewide vaccine partners have helped us reached this significant movement in our fight against COVID-19," said Dr. Lisa Pierecy, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. ’We celebrate this milestone and expect to see this number increase as vaccine is more widely available.”

TDH officials are working with community partners, faith leaders and health care advocates to focus on an equitable distribution of doses.

More than half the state's residents who are 60 years or older have received their first dose and nearly 66% of residents over 70 years old have received their first dose.

TDH said over the month of March, the rate of residents receiving at least one dose among the state's Hispanic population has increased from 3.9% to 12.9% and from 5% to 15% among the state's Black population.

Health officials say the counties with the highest vaccination rates, based on doses administered per 100,000 residents, include Unicoi, Trousdale, Hancock, Moore, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, Henry, Sullivan and Pickett County.

By Monday, all adult Tennesseans will be eligible for a vaccine appointment across the state.

