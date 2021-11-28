1 person hospitalized after Clarksville apartment fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are investigating the cause of a Clarksville apartment fire that left one person hospitalized.

According to the Clarksvile Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire at the Pembroke Park apartments on Ringold Road.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames and smoke were seen coming from the apartment building. Crews quickly extinguished the flames and kept the fire from spreading to adjacent units.

The person living at the apartment was rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and has been displaced from his apartment due to the damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.