NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was injured in a shooting at a motel on Percy Priest Drive Monday morning.

Metro Police responded to the scene at the Econo Lodge in the 3000 block of Percy Priest Drive around 8:40 a.m.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officials report that the suspect is in custody following the incident.

No other information is available at this time.