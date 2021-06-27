Watch
1 person injured in Clarksville shooting

Posted at 10:10 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 23:10:22-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening that left one person injured.

Police say it happened at the 100 block of Union Hall Road.

Two men got into an altercation and then one of them pulled out a handgun, shooting the other in the leg.

The shooting victim was taken to Nashville by ambulance and police say their condition is unknown at this time.

Clarksvile PD says this was an isolated incident where the two men involved knew each other.

Police have no further information at this time.

