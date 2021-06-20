1 person killed, 2 more injured in Maury County crash

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — One motorcyclist died and two more were injured in a crash in Maury County on Saturday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol tells us the crash was reported around 3:43 in the afternoon near the 4000 block of Williamsport Pike near Fattybread Branch Road and Natchez Trace Parkway.

Reports say that one motorcycle crossed the middle line of the road and crashed head-on into a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was killed and two other motorcyclists were hit by debris and suffered injuries.

One of the injured cyclists were taken from the scene by LifeFlight and the other was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

No names have been released yet.