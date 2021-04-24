1 person killed in an overnight Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed early Saturday morning from an overnight shooting in Murfreesboro.
According to a tweet from the Murfreesboro Police Department, 32-year-old Byrall Webb Jr. was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the House of Hummus on Middle Tennessee Boulevard around 4:37 a.m.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
