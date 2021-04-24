Watch
1 person killed in an overnight Murfreesboro shooting

FILE photo
police lights
Posted at 2:14 PM, Apr 24, 2021
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed early Saturday morning from an overnight shooting in Murfreesboro.

According to a tweet from the Murfreesboro Police Department, 32-year-old Byrall Webb Jr. was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the House of Hummus on Middle Tennessee Boulevard around 4:37 a.m.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

