SMYRNA, Tenn. — At lease one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Eastbound around 7:17 according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at mile marker 66 near the Sam Ridley exit. Traffic appears to be narrowed down to one lane but TDOT says it should be cleared up by 10 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.